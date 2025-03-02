Tents Off, Cleanliness Drive On: How Maha Kumbh Site Looks Post Grand Event

Maha Kumbh Mela, the grand 45-day event in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj held in 144 years, concluded earlier this week, leaving the city to slowly return to normalcy. Prayagraj, which hosted more than 60 crore people from across the world over nearly two months, is now starting to wear a deserted look. The thousands of tents have come off, vehicles are allowed on the Mela grounds, and a few people (as compared to the huge crowd) are visiting Sangam.
The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday started a 15-day special cleanliness drive at the Maha Kumbh Mela grounds, saying that over the next 15 days, the Sangam ghats, Mela ground roads, and permanent as well as temporary infrastructure will be cleaned.
"Maha Kumbh, the world's largest human congregation, witnessed over 66 crore devotees taking a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam. In keeping with Chief Minister Adityanath's commitment to a clean and divine Maha Kumbh, more than 15,000 sanitation workers and 2,000 Ganga Sewa Doots played a crucial role in maintaining hygiene and cleanliness throughout the event," the state government said.
Special officer Akanksha Rana is spearheading the cleanliness drive, in which 'Swachhata Mitras' and 'Ganga Sewa Doots' are actively participating to restore the sanctity of the site.
According to the state government, all the waste generated during the grand event is being systematically processed and disposed of at the Baswar plant in Naini.
The temporary pipelines laid by the Urban and Rural Water Corporation, streetlights installed by the electricity department, and tents and pavilions used by the seers and Kalpvasis are also being dismantled as part of the clean-up effort. Additionally, at least 1.5 lakh temporary toilets installed for the Maha Kumbh will be dismantled and removed over the next few days.
During the 45-day event, at least 1.5 crore devotees on average took a dip at the Sangam. Maha Kumbh, not just a festival but a convergence of stories, traditions, and people, achieved several Guinness World Records, including the largest simultaneous river clean-up, the highest number of volunteers participating in a single-site cleanliness drive, and the most participants creating handprint paintings in just eight hours, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Office said.
Many known personalities and politicians, including President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, visited Maha Kumbh and took a holy dip in the Sangam. Apple co-founder Steve Jobs' wife Laurene Powell Jobs also visited Maha Kumbh on the first day of the event but could not take a holy dip due to allergies. During the India tour, Coldplay's Chris Martin and actor Dakota Johnson visited Prayagraj and took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam.
This sacred event rotates between four locations in India- Haridwar, Ujjain, Nashik, and Prayagraj - each situated by a holy river, from the Ganges to the Shipra, the Godavari, and the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and the mythical Sarasvati in Prayagraj.
Stampede, Accidents at Maha Kumbh
On January 29, a stampede unfolded at the sangam area after devotees jostled for space to take a holy dip on Mauni Amavasya, one of the most auspicious days. At least 30 people were killed and 60 were injured in the incident. Since then, the opposition has been relentlessly attacking the BJP, demanding accountability and a list of those who died.
Multiple fires also erupted during the 45 days, injuring one or two people.
