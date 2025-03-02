Tents Off, Cleanliness Drive On: How Maha Kumbh Site Looks Post Grand Event

Photo Credit: PTI

During the 45-day event, at least 1.5 crore devotees on average took a dip at the Sangam. Maha Kumbh, not just a festival but a convergence of stories, traditions, and people, achieved several Guinness World Records, including the largest simultaneous river clean-up, the highest number of volunteers participating in a single-site cleanliness drive, and the most participants creating handprint paintings in just eight hours, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Office said.

Many known personalities and politicians, including President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, visited Maha Kumbh and took a holy dip in the Sangam. Apple co-founder Steve Jobs' wife Laurene Powell Jobs also visited Maha Kumbh on the first day of the event but could not take a holy dip due to allergies. During the India tour, Coldplay's Chris Martin and actor Dakota Johnson visited Prayagraj and took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam.

This sacred event rotates between four locations in India- Haridwar, Ujjain, Nashik, and Prayagraj - each situated by a holy river, from the Ganges to the Shipra, the Godavari, and the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and the mythical Sarasvati in Prayagraj.

Photo Credit: PTI

Stampede, Accidents at Maha Kumbh

On January 29, a stampede unfolded at the sangam area after devotees jostled for space to take a holy dip on Mauni Amavasya, one of the most auspicious days. At least 30 people were killed and 60 were injured in the incident. Since then, the opposition has been relentlessly attacking the BJP, demanding accountability and a list of those who died.

Multiple fires also erupted during the 45 days, injuring one or two people.