4-Year-Old Drowns In Maharashtra Lake, Siblings Rescued By Father: Cops

A four-year-old boy drowned and two others were rescued from a lake in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on Monday. The incident took place at Khadgaon village on the outskirts of Latur city on Saturday, an official said.

Three children, in the age group of 4 to 10 years, ventured into the lake while their father was collecting firewood, he said.

While the man managed to rescue two of his children, his youngest son died and the body was taken out by the police on Sunday, the official said.

A case was registered with MIDC police station, police said

