Boy, 10, Falls Into 35-Foot Deep Water Tank In Maharashtra's Thane, Dies

He was rushed to a nearby hospital but he died. (Representational)

A 10-year-old boy died after falling into a water tank in Maharashtra's Thane city on Tuesday evening, a civic official said.

Civic officials had earlier said the boy had fallen into a well in the Nalpada area but later corrected themselves.

Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Santosh Kadam told PTI that Sahil Jaiswal fell into the water tank near Ashtavinayak ground at 5:55 pm, after which teams comprising police, fire brigade and RDMC personnel arrived at the spot to mount a rescue operation.

Balkum Fire Officer Pramod Kakliz said the boy was pulled out from the 35-foot deep water tank in ten minutes and was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Chitalsar police are probing the incident, an official said.