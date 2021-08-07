Madhya Pradesh To Give Rs 31 Lakh Each To Members Of Women's Hockey Team

Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the women's hockey team had won the heart of the country.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today announced that the state government will pay Rs 31 lakh each to members of the Indian women's hockey team who narrowly missed out on a medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

"Our women's hockey team put up a great game in the Olympics. They may have lost, but won the heart of the country. We have decided that all the member daughters of this team will be honoured with a Rs 31 lakh each. I believe that our daughters will win in the future," he said in a statement.

The Indian women's hockey team's dream of securing its maiden Olympic medal remained unfulfilled as it lost 3-4 to Great Britain in a hard-fought bronze play-off but the Indian side managed to record its best ever finish at the Games.

The Chief Minister lauded javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra for winning a gold medal and said he has made India proud.

"Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra has created history by winning a gold medal for India in the Olympics after a gap of 13 years. I salute Neeraj's passion and strength. Entire country is proud today. Neeraj has increased the honour and pride of the country, many congratulations to him," Mr Chouhan said.