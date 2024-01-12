Madhya Pradesh Temple To Send 5 Lakh Ladoos For Ram Temple Inauguration

The chief minister said Swami Vivekanand's life was inspirational.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday said the state will send five lakh ladoos from Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar shrine to Ayodhya for the consecration of the Ram temple on January 22.

The chief minister and other ministers performed 'Surya Namaskar' and yoga during an event at a school to mark the National Youth Day observed on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekanand.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Yadav said, "We are going to send five lakh ladoos from the famous Mahakaleshwar Mandir, Ujjain, to Ayodhya for the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple on January 22."

Mr Yadav said Mughal emperor Babar demolished the temple in Ayodhya. Now that it has been rebuilt, how can Madhya Pradesh be left behind in celebrating the occasion, he asked.

People will be sent to Ayodhya from different states for darshan at the Ram temple on specific dates, which the Centre will provide, he said.

"We are privileged that Bharat has the highest youth population in the world," he said, adding that a hundred years ago, Swami Vivekanand declared that the 21st century would belong to India, he said.

India is transforming and achieving numerous milestones, from Chandrayaan to Gaganyaan, and even Aditya L-1 spacecraft, India's first space-based mission to study the Sun, Mr Yadav said.

"India is crafting its destiny with various accomplishments," he added.

