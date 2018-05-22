Madhya Pradesh Officer Allegedly Calls Staff "Dogs, Anti-Nationals" The Madhya Pradesh officer has called engineers "thieves" during video conferences and meetings, alleged a union leader.

Bhopal: Engineers in the Madhya Pradesh central electricity distribution company on Tuesday demanded the removal of discom Managing Director Sanjay Goyal after he reportedly called them "anti-nationals" and "dogs", and threatened a protest if he was not sacked.



Madhya Pradesh engineers' union General Secretary VKS Parihar wrote to the Chief Secretary of the Power Department on the issue.



Mr Goyal's foul language has irked the engineers of the state Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company which is affecting the company's growth, Mr Parihar wrote, adding that the discom chief has called engineers "thieves" during video conferences and meetings.



The union leader told IANS: "Goyal used indecent words during the May 19 video conference of Bhopal area. He said things like 'you are getting something you don't deserve', 'don't you feel ashamed', 'you should die of shame' and 'you all are dogs'."



According to Mr Parihar, top officer told the workers to file a complaint against him if they wished.



The Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company provides electricity to Bhopal and nearby areas.



Sanjay Goyal could not be reached despite multiple attempts.



