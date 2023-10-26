Madhya Pradesh Minister's "Made Hema Malini Dance" Remark Sparks Row

Madhya Pradesh will vote on November 7 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3

State home minister Narottam Mishra sparked a controversy after a purported video of his speech in which he mentioned about 'making Hema Malini dance' in his constituency surfaced on social media.

Reacting to Mr Mishra's remark, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday wrote on X (formerly Twitter) sharing the video, "Listen to the real meanness of the minister (Narottam Mishra) of the cultured BJP about women. He doesn't even spare his own party leader."

On the other hand, earlier on Wednesday, Congress media advisor Piyush Babele also wrote on X for the same that insulting women was the identity of the BJP.

"This is Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. He is talking about making the BJP MP dance (Hema Malini). Insulting women is the identity of BJP," Babele wrote.

Mr Mishra is a strong BJP leader and has been contesting from Datia Assembly seat since 2008.

This time, it will be his fourth time to be in the fray for the state assembly polls scheduled to be held next month.

Madhya Pradesh will vote on November 7 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Through the polls, the state will elect legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)