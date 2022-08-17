Madhya Pradesh Man Forced To Carry Father To Hospital On Handcart

Hariskrishna Verma had to pull the cart for a distance of 5 km.

A man was forced to carry his ailing father on a handcart to the hospital due to an administrative lapse in Madhya Pradesh's Daboh town.

The incident took place near the municipality of Lahar in Bhind district.

Hariskrishna Verma, a resident of Marpura Village, had called an ambulance, but the ambulance didn't arrive on time as it had developed snags. The paucity of ambulances forced Hariskrishna Verma to pull the cart for a distance of 5 km and take his father to the hospital.

He had to borrow the mobile phone of his neighbour to call the medical service's helpline.

"I will write to my superiors for strictest action against those responsible for the lapse," Dr Dharmendra Srivastava, Block Medical Officer, Lahar Hospital said.