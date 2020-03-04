Madhya Pradesh Live Updates: MLAs At Gurgaon Hotel Fuel Poaching Charges

The 15-month-old Congress government led by Kamal Nath has a wafer-thin majority.

In a major development in Madhya Pradesh late last night, state ministers Jaivardhan Singh and Jeetu Patwari were seen leaving from a hotel in Gurugram with BSP MLA, a day after ruling Congress alleged that eight MLAs have been forcefully kept at the hotel by the ruling BJP.

The Congress has alleged that ight MLAs, four from the Congress and four independents who are supporting the government, have been taken to the hotel in Haryana as part of a conspiracy to topple the state government. While four of the MLAs have left the hotel, four others remain inside.

"One of our MLAs and former minister Bisahulal Singh rang us and informed us that they have been forcefully kept at the ITC Maratha Hotel in Gurugram and not being allowed to go out. Our two ministers, Jaivardhan Singh and Jeetu Patwari, who went to the concerned hotel in Gurugram to meet the eight MLAs after getting the phone call from one of the legislators, are not being allowed entry in the hotel," Madhya Pradesh Finance Minister Tarun Bhanot told NDTV.

Here are the updates on the story:

Mar 04, 2020 08:15 (IST)

Ramabai, a suspended MLA from Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), has managed to leave the hotel. Madhya Pradesh ministers and Congress leaders Jitu Patwari and Jaivardhan Singh were seen coming out of the ITC hotel in Gurgaon's Manesar along with Ms Ramabai.

Mar 04, 2020 08:14 (IST)

The opposition BJP dismissed the claim made by Digvijaya Singh. The BJP claimed that Madhya Pradesh's former chief minister statement was aimed at ensuring his re-nomination for the Rajya Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh scheduled on March 26.

Mar 04, 2020 08:07 (IST)

In the 231-member Madhya Pradesh assembly, the Congress has a strength of 114 MLAs and the BJP has 107. Of the remaining nine seats, two are with the BSP while the Samajwadi Party has one MLA. There are four independents in the assembly.

Mar 04, 2020 08:07 (IST) Congress MLAs called up and informed that "they have been forcefully kept at hotel": Minister



Madhya Pradesh Finance Minister Tarun Bhanot told NDTV late last night that Congress MLA called them up and informed them that "they have been forcefully kept at the ITC Maratha Hotel in Gurugram and not being allowed to go out".

"Our two ministers, Jaivardhan Singh and Jeetu Patwari, who went to the concerned hotel in Gurugram to meet the eight MLAs after getting the phone call from one of the legislators, are not being allowed entry in the hotel," Mr Bhanot said.

Mar 04, 2020 08:04 (IST) 4 MLAs held against their will: Digvijaya Singh



Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh says four MLAs are still inside.

"When we got to know, Jitu Patwari and Jaivardhan Singh (ministers) went there. People with whom our contact was established were ready to come back to us. We were able to get in touch with Bisahulal Singh and Ramabai. Ramabai came back, even when the BJP tried to stop her," Mr Singh told news agency ANI.

"The BJP's Rampal Singh, Narottam Mishra, Arvind Bhadauria, Sanjay Pathak were going to give them money. Had there been a raid, they would have been caught... We think 10 to 11 MLAs were there, only four are still with them now, they will also come back to us," he added.