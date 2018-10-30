'Hello, Want Ice-Cream?' Rahul Gandhi's Evening Out With Congressmen

Rahul Gandhi watched the man behind the counter prepare a serving.

After a day of campaigning in Madhya Pradesh, during which many bitter words were spoken and exchanged, Rahul Gandhi took an ice-cream break in Indore city.

Wearing a black tee and a big grin, the 47-year-old Congress president was seen waiting for his ice-cream at a popular shop, his elbows on the counter, in a video posted by the Congress on Instagram.

Flanked by senior Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia, Rahul Gandhi watched the man behind the counter prepare a serving. "Wah," the leaders were heard exclaiming, as they watched the expert at work.

Rahul Gandhi dug his spoon and spotted a little boy in his father's arms. "Hello! Ice-cream logey? (want an ice-cream?)," he said, before offering a spoonful, which the child lapped up, cheered by Congress men.

Watch more such amazing videos on our Insta Stories https://t.co/C0Mr9TzMxdpic.twitter.com/EBpayBGMI9 - Congress (@INCIndia) October 29, 2018

Earlier, the Congress president was seen in photos offering prayers at the famous Mahakaleshwar temple of Ujjain, wearing a traditional dhoti and wrap.

The images prompted jibes from the BJP, which dubbed it "fancy-dress Hinduism" to fool people.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra even questioned: ""Rahul Gandhi wears a janeu (sacred thread). We want to ask him - what kind of 'Jenau Dhari' are you? What is your gotra?"

Madhya Pradesh will vote for a new assembly on November 28. Results will be announced on December 11 for Madhya Pradesh and the four other states where elections will be held.