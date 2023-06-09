Madhya Pradesh To Transfer Funds Under Ladli Behna Scheme Tomorrow

Madhya Pradesh government had earmarked a budget of Rs 8,000 crore for the Ladli Bahna scheme.

The Madhya Pradesh government will disburse funds tomorrow for the Ladli Behna Scheme that was launched in March this year on Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's 65th birthday.

Under the scheme, eligible women from the state will be given Rs 1,000 every month as financial assistance.

The Ladli Bahna scheme is aimed at providing financial support to women and ensuring the good health of their children.

The eligibility criteria of the scheme state that the beneficiary must be between 23 and 60 years of age. The women should be married and have less than five acres of land or an annual income of less than Rs 2.5 lakh. Divorced women and widows are also eligible to apply for the scheme.

According to the Ladli Bahna scheme website, the state government received a total of 1,25,33,145 applications. To apply for the scheme, women were required to fill up an application form. The forms were made available at Gram Panchayats, ward offices, and Anganwadi centres.

Designated officials were tasked with filling in the details of the beneficiaries in the Ladli Bahna portal after which an acknowledgement slip was sent to the beneficiary's mobile number. No fee was charged to apply for the Ladli Bahna scheme.

After the final date of submitting the applications, a list of all the beneficiaries was released. The last date to apply for the scheme was April 30. Now, all the eligible women in Madhya Pradesh will receive Rs 1,000 in their bank accounts tomorrow.

The Ladli Bahna scheme was introduced to make women financially independent and make sure that their children receive adequate nutrition. The scheme also aims to encourage women to take part in decision-making at their homes.

The Madhya Pradesh government had earmarked a budget of Rs 8,000 crore for the Ladli Bahna scheme.