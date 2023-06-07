Girl, 2, Stuck In 300-Feet-Deep Borewell For 24 Hours, Slips Further

The girl fell into the borewell while she was playing in the field in Mungoali village.

A two-year-old girl who fell into a 300-feet-deep borewell at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district on Tuesday has slid 50 feet further. She was earlier stuck at a depth of 20 feet.

The rescue operation, on for nearly 24 hours, is being conducted with the help of earth-moving machines and is taking time due to the rocky ground, Sehore District Collector Ashish Tiwari told news agency ANI.

"The girl child has slid down further than 50 feet. As we keep digging the ground the girl is going lower and lower. We are providing oxygen to her. We are facing difficulties in drilling due to hard rock. We are trying to get her out soon," the district collector said.

He further said that the officials are working continuously and they were able to reach up to 26-27 feet below the ground.

"We are working continuously. We have been able to reach about 26-27 feet. NDRF team is adopting another conventional method, they are trying, they are taking time because of the hard rock", Mr Tiwari said.

According to the information, the girl fell into the borewell while she was playing in the field in Mungoali village.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has directed officials to ensure that the girl is pulled out safely. He tweeted that a team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have started the process of evacuating her from the borewell.