Madhya Pradesh Family Of 6 Takes Poison Due To Poverty, 8-Year-Old Dies

The couple fed poison-laced milk to their 4 children Kanchan, Purva, Annu and Abhay.

An eight-year-old girl died on Thursday after her family of six allegedly tried to die by suicide after consuming poison at their house in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal.

40-year-old Kishore Jatav, a contractor who lives with his family in Khajuri area, was reportedly stressed over failing to complete the contracts owing to financial problems.

On Wednesday, Jatav and his 35-year-old wife Sita consumed poison and fed poison-laced milk to their children Kanchan (15), Purva (8), Annu (10) and Abhay (12)

Purva died this morning while undergoing treatment at a hospital while her siblings are said to be in a critical condition. Their parents are out of danger.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra said the police are investigating the matter and a case has been registered.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Helplines Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com TISS iCall 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm) (If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)