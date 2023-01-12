Madhya Pradesh Family Of 6 Takes Poison Due To Poverty, 8-Year-Old Dies

40-year-old Kishore Jatav, a contractor who lives with his family in Khajuri area, was reportedly stressed over failing to complete the contracts owing to financial problems.

The couple fed poison-laced milk to their 4 children Kanchan, Purva, Annu and Abhay.

Bhopal:

An eight-year-old girl died on Thursday after her family of six allegedly tried to die by suicide after consuming poison at their house in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal.

On Wednesday, Jatav and his 35-year-old wife Sita consumed poison and fed poison-laced milk to their children Kanchan (15), Purva (8), Annu (10) and Abhay (12) 

On Wednesday, Jatav and his 35-year-old wife Sita consumed poison and fed poison-laced milk to their children Kanchan (15), Purva (8), Annu (10) and Abhay (12)

Purva died this morning while undergoing treatment at a hospital while her siblings are said to be in a critical condition. Their parents are out of danger.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra said the police are investigating the matter and a case has been registered.

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

