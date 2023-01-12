Madhya Pradesh Family Of 6 Takes Poison Due To Poverty, 8-Year-Old Dies

An eight-year-old girl died on Thursday after her family of six allegedly tried to die by suicide after consuming poison at their house in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal.
40-year-old Kishore Jatav, a contractor who lives with his family in Khajuri area, was reportedly stressed over failing to complete the contracts owing to financial problems.
On Wednesday, Jatav and his 35-year-old wife Sita consumed poison and fed poison-laced milk to their children Kanchan (15), Purva (8), Annu (10) and Abhay (12)
Purva died this morning while undergoing treatment at a hospital while her siblings are said to be in a critical condition. Their parents are out of danger.
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra said the police are investigating the matter and a case has been registered.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
|Helplines
|Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health
|9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
|TISS iCall
|022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
|(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)