Madhya Pradesh Excise Official Raided, Gold Worth Rs 50 Lakh Recovered

Alok Kumar Khare has been booked under Prevention of Corruption Act, SP Shah informed.

Lokayukta police on Tuesday raided the premises of a Madhya Pradesh Excise Assistant Commissioner in five districts unearthing wealth, including gold worth over Rs 50 lakh, and property documents, an official said.

The raids on Excise Assistant Commissioner Alok Kumar Khare (51), posted in Indore, are continuing, the official added.

"We raided seven places of Alok Kumar Khare (51) in Bhopal, Indore, Raisen, Chhattarpur and Gwalior. One of our teams recovered gold worth Rs 50 lakh and silver valued at Rs 2 lakh from Khare's residence in Golden City locality on Hoshangabad Road," said Bhopal Lokayukta Superintendent of Police (SP) Irmeen Shah.

Two farm houses belonging to Mr Khare in Raisen district were also searched, she said, adding that raids are likely to continue till Wednesday.

SP Shah told PTI that over 50 personnel are engaged in the raids which started after a complaint was received that Khare had amassed property and wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Mr Khare has been booked under Prevention of Corruption Act, SP Shah informed.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.