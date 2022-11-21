Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA's Wife Accuses Him Of Rape, Other Grave Crimes

Umang Singh's wife also accused of owning benami assets. (File)

Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Umang Singhar, a former state minister, has been charged for rape and domestic violence, based on a complaint by his wife. He has also been charged for unnatural sex and criminal intimidation in his native Dhar district.

Besides, his wife also accused him of owning assets in the name of their house help's husband. She alleged Mr Singhar's involvement in the suicide of his live-in partner Sonia Bhardwaj. He was charged in the suicide case too in Bhopal a year ago.

"Former minister Umang Singhar's wife has accused him of rape on the pretext of marriage and mental harassment. He had other wives in the past, according to the police. A case has been registered at Naugon police station," said the state's Home Minister Narottam Mishra.

State Congress leader KK Mishra said that prima facie it seemed to be a "politically motivated" case.

Mr Singhar, a powerful tribal politician and a three-time MLA, is the nephew of former Chief Minister Jamuna Devi. He was the forest minister in the previous Kamal Nath government and currently represents the Gandhwani seat.

In an internal feud in the Congress in 2019, the politician had accused party veteran Digvijaya Singh of running the government as a shadow Chief Minister.