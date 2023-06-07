Madhya Pradesh Congress Doubles Down On Religion, Plans Statewide Events

The Congress had formed its religious cell two years ago.

The Congress's pre-assembly election calendar in Madhya Pradesh currently has more religious functions than political rallies -- a situation that is drawing BJP jibes. The party is planning readings from Ramayana, Bhagwad Gita and Shiv Purana in all 52 districts and 230 assembly constituencies of the state over the coming months.

In state capital Bhopal, former law minister PC Sharma is conducting the Shrimad Bhagwat Saptah Gyan Yagya, which was flagged off on Monday.

"Similar events will be organised in other parts of the state in the coming days," said Mr Sharma, who is often seen distributing the water of Ganga among the Hindu families in his constituency.

The party had formed its religious cell two years ago and held 30 religious events. Its chief preacher Richa Goswami said they are not out to seek votes.

"Our aim is not to beat anyone. Neither I am asking for votes. We believe in the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi. We believe in religion but we don't believe in show off, so my job is religious awakening... the rest depends on God," she told NDTV in an exclusive interview.

The state's ruling BJP had accused the Congress of pursuing "soft Hindutva" in the run-up to the 2018 assembly elections, which the party had won by a slim margin.

Ahead of the 2018 elections, the Congress had turned to the controversial 'Computer Baba' in the last leg. Before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Mirchi Baba performed a havan in Bhopal using over one quintal red chillies for the electoral victory of Digvijaya Singh. During Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi went from Mahakal to Omkareshwar, and performed the Narmada Aarti.

Asked about the role of religious functions in the party's victory in 2018, KK Mishra, who heads the state party's media cell, acknowledged it has a role. "There are multiple reasons for our victory in 2018. One of the reasons was our approach and announcements about religion," he said.

Asked about the BJP allegations, PC Sharma said, "The BJP separate Lord Rama from Sitaji, we say Jai Siyaram, they say Jai Shriram... they do politics of religion, we do politics by following religion, be it Lord Krishna, Lord Rama. They are gods of justice... What has happened in Himachal, Karnataka -- God will do the same justice in Madhya Pradesh".

There are about 40 lakh Brahmin voters in the state, who comprise around 10 per cent of the voting population. More than 60 seats in Vindhya, Mahakaushal, Chambal are dominated by Brahmin voters.

In 2018, 24 of 38 seats in the state's eastern Mahakaushal region were won by the Congress, 14 by the BJP. But in the Vindhya region, the BJP had decimated the Congress by winning 24 of 30 seats.

The BJP has termed the Congress events a "hoax", while claiming credit for the shift in Congress strategy.

"Those who used to be seen on the posters of Qawwali and Urs, are seen in Bhagwat today. This is the change that has come. This is the victory of our thought," said the BJP's Rajpal Sisodia.

"The ideology of the Congress and its government is respect for religion, while working to promote secularism. Society, religious people and citizens are part of the electorate," Congress's KK Mishra said.