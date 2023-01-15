Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister's Chopper Makes Emergency Landing After Glitch

The helicopter carrying Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday landed in Manawar town of Dhar district from where it had taken off sometime back due to a technical glitch, police said.
Madhya Pradesh | CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's helicopter made an emergency landing due to a technical problem in Manawar while CM Chouhan was going to Dhar from Manawar. He is now going to Dhar via road: CMO pic.twitter.com/iIb3ej7zPF— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) January 15, 2023
Shivraj Singh Chouhan's chopper took off from Manawar to reach Dhar in the evening but it had to fly back to (Manawar) shortly due to a technical glitch and landed, said Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Dhiraj Babbar.
The chief minister later left for Dhar, located 75 km away from Manawar, by road.
He was scheduled to address a public rally in Dhar district after a similar program in Manawar.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)