Madhya Pradesh Horror: Student Shoots Principal Dead, Flees With His Bike

The principal of a school in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur has been shot dead by a student.

Surendra Kumar Saxena, 55, the headmaster of the Dhamora Government Higher Secondary School, was found dead in the bathroom. He had been the principal of the school for five years.

According to sources, the student who allegedly shot him followed him into the bathroom and shot him there; he was shot in the head. The gunshot sent the school into a panic and, roused by the gunshot, staff rushed to the principal's office and found him lying in a pool of blood.

The accused, believed to be a student of Class 12, reportedly fled the scene on Mr Saxena's two-wheeler.

A second student fled with him, according to Agam Jain, the Superintendent of Police.

The motive for the murder is unclear at this time.

The police have begun their investigation.