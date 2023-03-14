Man Chained To Tree And Thrashed, Found Dead Later, Cops Suspect Suicide

A video shows Udha Ahirwar sitting near the tree, his hands and feet chained.

Police are investigating the death of a man in Madhya Pradesh's Chatarpur days after he was chained to a tree and allegedly thrashed because his son married a woman from the same village.

Udha Ahirwar's wife Savitri has alleged that her daughter-in-law's relatives forcibly entered their home and killed him. Police, however, have said the man was upset over the humiliation of the public assault and died by suicide on March 4.

Six accused have been charged with abetment to suicide and wrongful restraint, and police are looking for them.

Police said Udha Ahirwar's son Shankar and a woman from the same village work as labourers in Rajasthan. The two reportedly married there. Both families are from the same caste. But the woman's father was infuriated when he heard of the wedding. It is alleged that he and five others took Udha Ahirwar to another village Panchampur, chained him to a tree there and thrashed him.

A video shows Ahirwar sitting near the tree, his hands and feet chained.

He was eventually freed and returned home. Two days later, he was found hanging in his room.

His wife has alleged that the assailants barged into their home when Ahirwar was alone, killed him and hanged his body. Police, however, have denied this charge and said the man appears to have died by suicide. Further probe into the horrifying incident is on.