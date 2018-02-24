Madhya Pradesh Bypolls LIVE: Voter Turnout In Kolaras 16 Per Cent, 17 Per Cent In Mungaoli Till 10 AM

Madhya Pradesh By-Elections: Voting begins for Mungaoli and Kolaras.

Here are the live updates of Madhya Pradesh Bypolls:

Voting begins for the by-elections of the two constituencies of Madhya Pradesh. Mungaoli and Kolaras have seen high-voltage campaigns from the ruling BJP and the Congress that's keen on retaining the two seats. Mahendra Singh Yadav and Brijendra Singh Yadav are the Congress candidates from Kolaras and Mungaoli respectively, while Baisahab Yadav Devendra Jain are the BJP candidates from Mungaoli and Kolaras respectively. Assembly bypolls to two seats in Madhya Pradesh is being seen as a prestige battle for Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. The results will be declared on February 28.