Madhya Pradesh Bypolls LIVE: Voter Turnout In Kolaras 16 Per Cent, 17 Per Cent In Mungaoli Till 10 AM

New Delhi: Voting begins for the by-elections of the two constituencies of Madhya Pradesh. Mungaoli and Kolaras have seen high-voltage campaigns from the ruling BJP and the Congress that's keen on retaining the two seats. Mahendra Singh Yadav and Brijendra Singh Yadav are the Congress candidates from Kolaras and Mungaoli respectively, while Baisahab Yadav Devendra Jain are the BJP candidates from Mungaoli and Kolaras respectively. Assembly bypolls to two seats in Madhya Pradesh is being seen as a prestige battle for Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. The results will be declared on February 28.
Here are the live updates of Madhya Pradesh Bypolls:
A total of 22 candidates are in fray in Kolaras while 13 in Mungaoli. The total number of voters in the two constituencies are 2,44,457 (Kolaras) and 1,91,009 (Mungaoli).
16 per cent voter turnout recorded in Kolaras and 17 per cent voterout recorded in Mungaoli till 10 am.
During mock poll, 15 VVPATs in Kolaras and 17 VVPATs in Mungaoli were found to be malfunctioning which were replaced later. Voting is currently continuing smoothly at all polling stations: Saleena Singh, CEO on Kolaras and Mungaoli by-election tell news agency ANI
EVM at Kolaras' booth number 57 is currently not working, people wait outside to cast their votes.
In Madhya Pradesh Bypolls, A Prestige Battle Ahead Of State Elections
In Battle Of Nerves Ahead Of State Polls, 2 Madhya Pradesh Seats Vote Today: 10 Points
Both Mungaoli and Kolaras fall under Jyotiraditya Scindia's parliamentary constituency Guna, and were earlier held by the Congress. In an area once ruled by his ancestors, the former royal has claimed in rally after rally that the contest was not between two parties but "between Shivraj Singh Chouhan and me".
