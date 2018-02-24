In Battle Of Nerves Ahead Of State Polls, 2 Madhya Pradesh Seats Vote Today: 10 Points

Jyotiraditya Scindia has claimed that the bypolls are a battle between him and Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Bhopal:
Voting will be held today for bypolls to two assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh, largely seen as a battle that will gauge the mood of voters ahead of the assembly elections in the state later this year. Mungaoli and Kolaras
have seen high-voltage campaigns from the ruling BJP and the Congress that's keen on retaining the two seats. While Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has led the BJP campaign along with a host of his ministers, leading the opposition attack is Congress lawmaker Jyotiraditya Scindia.