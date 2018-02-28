Madhya Pradesh By-Election Results 2018: Congress Takes Lead In Both Seats

Madhya Pradesh By-Election Results 2018: Counting of votes under way

Bhopal: The Congress is leading in both the Mungaoli and Kolaras assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh, as votes are counted in crucial by-elections, seen as a semi-final before assembly elections later this year. The Congress held both seats, which were vacated by the death of its sitting legislators. The ruling BJP has gone flat out to try and wrest the seats away from the opposition party with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan leading an aggressive campaign. Votes are also being counted for the Bijepur assembly by-election in Odisha, where the ruling BJD is leading in a seat held by the Congress.