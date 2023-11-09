In Madhya Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath Says 'Congress Responsible For Partition'

UP CM Yogi Adityanath said Congress Party was responsible for the partition of the country. (File)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that the Congress Party was responsible for the partition of the country.

Addressing a public meeting in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur, CM Adityanath said, "The Congress Party was responsible for the partition of the country, which led to the creation of Pakistan and Bangladesh."

"Had the Congress leaders not had the excessive desire for power, the country would not have been divided and would have been united. Iron man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had done the work of revival of Somnath as soon as the country got independence in 1947, but the then Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru had opposed it," he added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister further stated that the BJP is standing with the public in Madhya Pradesh and this is well reflected in their actions after fielding Union Ministers in elections.

"By fielding Union Ministers in the Assembly elections, the BJP has told the public that each one of our workers will stand up for you through thick and thin," he said.

Yogi Adityanath also said that BJP leader Prahlad Singh Patel is a warrior hardened by barefoot struggles against the anarchy and hooliganism of Congress in Madhya Pradesh.

"Crowd of thousands here is a witness to the fact that people already consider Prahlad ji as a leader and they are ready to work continuously in his struggles," he said.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to undergo polls on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

