Kamal Nath Not From Madhya Pradesh, Can't Be Trusted: Shivraj Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said that senior Congress leader Kamal Nath is an "outsider" for the state and can't be trusted. Mr Chouhan was addressing a rally in the Berasia assembly seat of Bhopal district.

The CM said that the opposition Congress would create confusion and make false promises and cautioned people not to make "mistakes".

"They will not fulfil their promises as they have nothing to do with the people. Anyway, Kamal Nath Bhaiya is not from Madhya Pradesh. We were born here. Where was he (Nath) born, tell me," he asked.

Modifying a line from a popular Hindi song, he sang, "Ye to thahre pardeshi, sath kya nibhayenge" (he is a stranger, won't stay with us)." Mr Chouhan said Mr Nath, the state Congress chief, can't be trusted.

He said that when Mr Nath was the chief minister, he would rue about a shortage of money for developmental works.

"I am saying that there is no shortage of money with me for developmental works," Mr Chouhan said, assuring people that he would carry out all works.

Mr Chouhan also addressed rallies in the Khurai assembly seat of Sagar district, Sarangpur of Rajgarh district, and Kukshi in Dhar district to canvass for BJP candidates.

