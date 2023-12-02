Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: All You Need To Know

Madhya Pradesh assembly elections 2023 were held on November 17.

The 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly went to polls on November 17. The BJP looks forward to retain the state that has been its bastion in the last two decades, suggest the exit polls.

In Madhya Pradesh, the saffron party has consistently trounced the grand old party, barring a 15-month period in 2018 when Kamal Nath was sworn in as the Chief Minister. However, with Jyotiraditya Scindia and his loyalist MLAs switching sides, the Congress government collapsed and Shivraj Singh Chouhan took oath as the Chief Minister for the third time.

What was the voting percentage in 2023?

Madhya Pradesh registered an impressive turnout of 76.22 per cent in 2023, surpassing the 2018 voting percentage of 74.97 per cent.

When will the counting of votes for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023 take place?

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly election results will be announced on December 3. The counting of votes for Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Telangana will also take place the same day. In Mizoram, the counting has been postposed for a day.

What's the total number of candidates in Madhya Pradesh?

The Madhya Pradesh electorate has voted for 2,533 candidates in 230 constituencies. Over 5.59 lakh voters were eligible to vote in this election.

Past results

The year 2018 saw the BJP losing power to Congress in Madhya Pradesh after three consecutive terms. With 114 seats, Congress veteran Kamal Nath was sworn in as the Chief Minister. The BJP, which finished the 2018 polls with 109 seats, toppled the Congress government after several MLAs loyal to Mr Scindia switched to the saffron party. The Kamal Nath government lasted 15 months.

Key parties

Like Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, it's a direct Congress-BJP battle in Madhya Pradesh. While Shivraj Singh Chouhan is leaving no stone unturned to form a BJP government for the fifth time in Madhya Pradesh, Congress wants to claim a handsome majority for a more sustainable rule this time.