BJP Lawmaker Sues National Herald Editor-In-Chief For Defamation

Rakesh Singh is a Member of Parliament or MP from Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur (File)

Madhya Pradesh BJP chief Rakesh Singh on Tuesday filed a defamation case against Zafar Agha, editor-in-chief of National Herald, alleging that the newspaper had published "fake news" against him in the run-up to the November 28 assembly polls in the state.

Mr Singh is a Lok Sabha Member of Parliament or MP from Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur.

The petitioner's counsel, Shreya Raj Saxena, said the case has been filed in the court of Judicial Magistrate (first class) Prakash Uikey against Zafar Agha.

He alleged the newspaper published false news against Mr Singh on November 24 on the basis of a "fake audio clip".

Mr Singh's petition contended that the article was published without verifying the authenticity of the viral audio clip and added that the voice in it did not match that of his.

Shreya Raj Saxena alleged that the article was carried by National Herald to defame Mr Singh ahead of the assembly polls.

The state goes to polls on Wednesday and results will be declared on December 11.