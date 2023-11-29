Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: 2-Month-Long Puja Conducted For 18 Candidates

This secret puja has been going on for the last two months.

Praying for favorable election outcomes is a prevalent tradition among Indian politicians. The announcement of results for Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, and Chhattisgarh is scheduled for December 3, and a unique incident has surfaced involving certain politicians from Madhya Pradesh who have been discreetly performing secretive pooja rituals for the past two months.

Pandit Batuk Acharya and his associates are conducting a clandestine puja in Karahal, Sheopur, aiming to secure victories for approximately 18 candidates in the upcoming assembly elections. The secretive worship, involving special rituals and recitations, has been ongoing for the past two months.

Pandit Batuk Acharya has said that the leaders for whom the pooja is being conducted are from Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh and are contesting the assembly elections. His disciples from various states are diligently chanting mantras for seven hours daily, fervently praying for the success of these candidates under his guidance.

In October, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan remarked that while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is actively engaging with the public to secure votes, "some individuals" are resorting to tantric rituals in an attempt to ensure victory in the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections.

The destinies of 2,533 candidates, including BJP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his predecessor, state Congress chief Kamal Nath, have been sealed in electronic voting machines. The results, concealed within these machines, are set to be unveiled and declared on December 3rd.