For Madhya Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav Dangles Alliance Hopes for Congress

Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati has ruled out an alliance with the Congress in the current round of assembly eletions, but a ray of hope was held out today by her alliance partner in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi chief Akhilesh Yadav. In remarks that appear to be directed to the Congress, Mr Yadav on Tuesday said, "The elections are not over yet. I say you can still go for it (alliance)".

"Take the Bahujan party with you, take the Gondwana Ganatantra Party too... and then the Congress can easily win 200 seats in Madhya Pradesh," the Samajwadi chief said.

Mr Yadav did not name his own party. Earlier this month, declaring that the Congress had made them "wait too long", the Samajwadi chief had declared his first list of six candidates for the state. The Gondwana Ganatantra Party, with which Mr Yadav already has an alliance, has substantial influence over several tribal-dominated constituencies.

Akhilesh Yadav has not tied up with the Congress after the disastrous results in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections last year, when an alliance between the two parties had spectacularly failed and the BJP swept to power.

Elections for the 230 assembly seats of Madhya Pradesh will be held on November 28.

The Congress is going it alone in Madhya Pradesh after seat sharing talks with Mayawati fell through. The BSP chief had demanded 40 of Madhya Pradesh's 231 seats, but with a package deal in Rajasthan, which was not acceptable to the Congress leaders from the desert state.

With a substantial Scheduled Castes and Tribes population in certain pockets of Madhya Pradesh, the state Congress was amenable to a deal -- the seat share, the state leaders said, could be worked out later.

It was expected that a possible alliance would pare the votes from the BJP, which is seeking a fourth term in power in the state, and bring a far higher number of seats to the opposition camp.

But an irate Mayawati ruled out an alliance after senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh remarked that she was not signing a deal with the Congress to keep off the pressure of investigations into the corruption cases against her.

Opinion polls have predicted a victory for the Congress in the state. Of the 230 seats, the BJP will win 120 and the Congress 230, a poll of opinion polls has predicted.