Madhya Pradesh And Odisha By-Elections Results Live Updates: Counting Of Votes

Counting of votes for by-polls in Bijepur in Odisha, Mungaoli and Kolaras in Madhya pradesh

13:44 (IST) Madhya Pradesh: Congress leading over BJP by 3,834 votes, after the seventh round of counting in Mungaoli 13:41 (IST) Odisha: BJD candidate Rita Sahu extends her lead by over 40, 000 votes against BJP's Ashok Panigrahi; Congress trailing at number three in Bijepur by-polls 13:28 (IST) Tight contest between Congress and BJP in Kolaras and Mungaoli, ahead of assembly polls due later in 2018 13:10 (IST) Madhya Pradesh: Close fight between Congress and BJP in Kolaras 12:58 (IST) Odisha: BJD establishes big margin in the by-election for Bijepur Assembly seat as per latest trends, say poll officials 12:44 (IST) Results of the Odisha and Madhya Pradesh by-polls are being keenly watched as possible indicators of people's mood ahead of parliamentary elections in 2019 12:36 (IST) Madhya Pradesh: By-polls in Kolaras was necessitated after sitting Congress MLA Ram Singh Yadav died 12:36 (IST) Madhya Pradesh: By-polls in Mungaoli was necessitated after the death of sitting Congress MLA Mahendra Singh Kalukheda 12:31 (IST) Odisha: By-polls in Bijepur was held on February 24; voter turnout was over 70 per cent 12:29 (IST) Odisha: Counting on for 11th out of 21 rounds in Bijepur by-poll 12:27 (IST) Odisha: BJD candidate Rita Sahu leads by 25,166 votes over BJP's Ashok Panigrahi in Bijepur Assembly by-poll 12:21 (IST) Madhya Pradesh: After second round of counting, Congress leading in both Mungaoli and Kolaras 12:15 (IST) Odisha: Bijepur by-poll - BJD leading over BJP by more than 25,000 votes

Counting of votes are on for Bijepur Assembly seat in Odisha, and Mungaoli and Kolaras Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh. While the BJD is leading in Bijepur seat, the Congress is leading in both Mungaoli and Kolaras - both strongholds of the party, falling in the parliamentary constituency of Guna represented by Jyotiraditya Scindia. The bypoll results assume significance as they are being seen as indicators of the voters' before the parliamentary elections in 2019.