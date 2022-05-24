Quad A Force For Good, Makes Indo-Pacific Better: PM Modi At Tokyo Summit

PM Modi will also hold separate bilateral meetings with Biden, Kishida and Albanese

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders of the United States, Japan and Australia attended the second in-person meeting of Quad leaders in Tokyo today.

In his opening remarks, PM Modi said the mutual trust, and determination of the member countries is giving new energy and enthusiasm to democratic powers.

Besides Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Australia's newly-elected Prime Minister Anthony Albanese are participating in the Quad summit.

PM Modi will also hold separate bilateral meetings with Biden, Kishida and Albanese on the sidelines of the summit.