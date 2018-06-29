Odisha May Launch Luxury Train Like 'Palace On Wheels'

Many states currently operate luxury trains in the tourist circuit. (Representational)

Odisha government is exploring the possibility of launching a luxury train service on the line of the 'Palace on Wheels', an official said today.

Odisha chief secretary A P Padhi held talks with the additional member of Railways (Tourism and Catering), Sanjiv Garg yesterday about the possibility of launching a luxury train service.

"The railways held talks with the state government to introduce luxury trains on lines with the Palace on Wheels. Some states in the country have already started operating such luxury trains," said Mr Padhi.

Stating that the proposed train will cater to foreign and high end tourists, Mr Padhi said the project is likely to be a joint collaboration between the Indian Railways and the Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC).

Mr Padhi said luxury trains are now available in different tourist circuits in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and Assam.

The tourism department will prepare a feasibility report for the proposed luxury train service. This will cover all aspects including infrastructure facilities, economy, administration, business and management, an official in tourism department said.

The chief secretary said the government will take a decision on which route the train should be introduced.