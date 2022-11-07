Lunar Eclipse 2022: This City In India Will Witness The First Glimpse Of Last 'Blood Moon' Of This Year

Moon will pass into Earth's shadow and turn red on November 8

The last total Lunar Eclipse, also known as Chandra Grahan in India will occur on November 8, 2022. It will take place for approximately 85 minutes and skygazers of North America, parts of South America, Asia, Australia and New Zealand can witness the celestial event.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon, Earth, and Sun align, with the Moon passing through the shadow cast by the Earth. A total lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes through the darkest part of the Earth's shadow, known as the umbra, according to NASA.

The next total lunar eclipse will occur three years later, on March 14, 2025, the American space agency said. However, the world will continue to witness partial lunar eclipses during that time.

Which city will witness the first glimpse of the Lunar Eclipse?

As per NASA, on November 8, a partial lunar eclipse is expected to take place at 4:44 am EST (2:14 pm IST). The total eclipse phase, also known as Blood Moon, is expected to take place about an hour later at 05:17 am EST (2:47 pm IST) on the same day. The eclipse will be at its peak at 4:29 pm IST and will end at 6:42 am EST (4:12 pm IST).

In India, the first glimpse of the last "blood moon" will take place in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh according to Timeanddate.com. It will begin at 4:23 pm and will end at 7:26. The duration will be of 3 hours, and 3 minutes.

It will also be visible in Guwahati, Siliguri, Kolkata, and Bhubaneshwar. However, Delhi, Srinagar, Chennai, Gandhinagar, and Mumbai will be able to see a partial eclipse.

How to observe the lunar eclipse

Unlike a solar eclipse, a lunar eclipse is completely safe to observe through the naked eye. One doesn't require any special equipment to observe a lunar eclipse, although binoculars or a telescope will enhance the view and the red colour.

There are several live streams of the event scheduled for Youtube as well. TimeandDate.com will be broadcasting the entire event from its mobile observatory in Roswell, New Mexico and take live feeds from San Diego, California and from Perth in Australia. The live stream is scheduled to start at 4:00 am EST (1:30 pm IST).