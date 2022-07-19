Lulu Mall: 5 Points On Controversy Around It

A video of eight Muslim men offering namaz at the mall went viral on July 12. A police case was registered on complaint of mall authorities and four of these men were arrested by the police.

But some Hindu organisations alleged violation of communal harmony and sought permission to recite the Hanuman Chalisa at the mall as a counter, which was denied. However, three Hindu men were arrested as they sought to hold prayers on July 15.

A group later created ruckus inside the mall, accusing the mall owners of being biased towards Muslims.

The charge was denied by the management, which provided data on those employed with it. It said in a statement that 80 per cent of its employees are Hindus.