Man Hires Killers To Murder Lover's Husband, Father. They Kill Wrong Person

Senior police officer Raveena Tyagi told the media that cops recovered a body in Lucknow's Madehganj on December 30 and started a probe

Read Time: 2 mins
Man Hires Killers To Murder Lover's Husband, Father. They Kill Wrong Person
The three accused have been arrested and weapons recovered
Lucknow:

A man in Lucknow hired killers to eliminate his lover's husband and father, but the hitman killed another man, a cab driver, by mistake. The investigation into the blind murder case led police to the grisly plot. All the three accused have now been arrested. A countrymade firearm, 14 live bullets, three cellphones and a bike used in the killing have been recovered, police have said.

Senior police officer Raveena Tyagi told the media that cops recovered a body in Lucknow's Madehganj on December 30. The dead was identified as Mohammad Rizwan and a case was registered. "Our surveillance team, Special Operations Group and local police started the probe and three people have been arrested. They are Aftab Ahmed, Yasir and Krishnakant," she said.

The officer said Aftab Ahmed was the main accused who plotted the killing. "He is in a relationship with a woman. He contacted Yasir and said he wanted the woman's husband and father dead. Yasir then got Krishnakant into the plan. They reached Madehganj on December 30 night to murder the woman's father Irfan. Due to mistaken identity or some other reason, they killed Mohammad Rizwan." 

"We have uncovered this blind murder case successfully and found critical evidence," the senior officer said.

Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.