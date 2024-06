One of the world's largest armies is set to get a new chief with the government announcing that Lt General Upendra Dwivedi will take over as the Chief of the Army Staff from General Manoj C Pande on June 30.

Lt General Dwivedi, who has been decorated with the Param Vishisht Seva Medal and the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, is currently the Vice Chief of Army Staff and will take charge on the afternoon of June 30, the day General Pande demits office.