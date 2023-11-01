'Lot Of Clothes Thrown At Me': Singer Shubh On 'Assassination' Hoodie Row

Shubh also said that people hold things against him no matter what he does.

After being slammed for holding up a hoodie that allegedly had the date and an illustration of Indira Gandhi's assassination on a map of Punjab, singer Shubh has released a statement indicating that it was thrown at him by someone in the audience. Shubh has also said that people hold things against him no matter what he does.

The Punjabi singer had been at the centre of a controversy in September as well, when his India tour had been cancelled for his alleged support of Khalistan.

The latest row erupted after a concert in London on October 29, when the singer held up the hoodie. Releasing a statement on Instagram on Tuesday, the singer wrote, "No matter what I do, some people will find something to bring it against me. A lot of clothes, jewellery and phones were thrown at me by the audience at my first show in London."

Stating that his team had worked hard on the concert, he added, " I was there to perform, not to see what got thrown at me and what is on it. The team has worked very hard for the last couple of months to perform for you all. Stop spreading hate and negativity."

While many on the internet attacked the singer immediately after the concert, he had maintained silence on the issue. Some handles had also claimed that there was nothing related to the former prime minister's assassination on the hoodie and it simply had a map of Punjab.

In September, in the wake of the India-Canada diplomatic row over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, an old post of Shubh made people threaten to boycott BookMyShow, after which his India tour was cancelled.

In the post in January, the singer had shared a distorted map of India on his Instagram story, which omitted the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and the Northeastern states. Along with the picture, the singer wrote, "Pray for Punjab".

The singer had later deleted the post and replaced it with a message that read "Pray for Punjab", without any photo.

The singer's real name is Shubhneet Singh and Shubh is his stage name. He released his first song, We Rolling, in September 2021 which became an instant hit. Chartbusters like Elevated, OG and Cheques have added to his fame.