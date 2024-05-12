'Lost Mental Balance In Jail': Shivraj Chouhan Hits Out At Arvind Kejriwal

After reaching jail, Arvind Kejriwal has "lost his mental balance," former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan slammed Aam Aadmi Party chief on Saturday.

"Arvind Kejriwal has lost his mental balance after reaching jail. Right now he is on bail and that too only till the elections. For the workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party, politics is not a medium for attaining position or achieving self-interests. We do politics to serve the country and we work for the welfare and development of the people. Whatever work the party gives us, we do it with full dedication, hard work and honesty," Chouhan said,

"Even excluding my seat, I have gone to many of the Lok Sabha seats of Madhya Pradesh and have campaigned for the party. We are all working under the leadership of the Prime Minister. Kejriwal, who came to power by talking about removing corruption, today himself got trapped in corruption," he added.

Earlier, the AAP national convenor claimed that PM Modi is making way for Home Minister Amit Shah to be prime minister.

"If their government is formed, they will first dispose of Yogi Adityanath and then make Amit Shah the Prime Minister of the country. PM Modi is asking for votes for Amit Shah. Will Amit Shah fulfil Modi's guarantee?" He added.

He also said that the BJP is brushing aside the politics (career) of its veteran leaders like LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi.

"Politics of LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, former BJP Chief Ministers, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Vasundhara Raje, ML Khattar, and Raman Singh have been finished. The next is Yogi Adityanath. If they win this election, they will change the CM of Uttar Pradesh within 2 months," the AAP national convenor said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)