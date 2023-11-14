'Lord Ram Is Our History, Heritage, Symbol Of Our Culture': Nitin Gadkari

Ram Mandir has taken centre stage in the election campaign of the BJP. (File)

Amid the criticism of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by the opposition parties for using Lord Ram and the Ram Mandir as a tool in their election campaign in the poll-bound states, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that the inauguration of the Ram Mandir is a big achievement as Lord Ram Chandra represents the country's history, heritage and is a symbol of culture.

"This is a big achievement of our life, the history of which we can never forget. I myself took part in the Ram Mandir movement in Ayodhya and went to jail. Many people did Satyagraha, there was a long struggle," Nitin Gadkari said speaking to ANI on Tuesday.

"Lord Ram Chandra is our history, heritage and symbol of our culture. Lord Ram will be established at his birthplace. What would make Indians more happy than this?" he added.

The Union Minister said 'Indians' do not only include Hindus but encompass all people who believe in India's cultural heritage and history regardless of their religion.

"I believe that Indians do not only mean Hindus. Those who believe in the cultural heritage and history of India regardless of how they worship. No matter who it is, everyone is joyous that Lord Ram's Mandir is being reinstated after Diwali," he said.

Ram Mandir has taken centre stage in the election campaign of the BJP. From PM Modi to Home Minister Amit Shah has accused Congress of halting the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Addressing a public rally in Guna's Raghogarh, Amit Shah promised that the BJP would bear the cost for the darshan of Lord Ram Lalla if its government is formed in Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had accused the Congress of opposing the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya in the past and said that if the Congress had wanted to build the temple, it could have built it in 1947 itself. He was speaking at an election rally at Khategaon in Madhya Pradesh.

General Secretary of Shri Ram Janambhoomi Trust Champat Rai on October 25 had said that the idol of Lord Ram will be installed at Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024. The Ram Janmabhoomi Trust has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the consecration of the Temple.

After receiving the invitation for the consecration ceremony of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, PM Modi said that he feels "blessed" and that it is his good fortune that he will be witnessing such a historic occasion.

"Today is a day full of emotions. Recently, the officials of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust came to meet me at my residence. He has invited me to come to Ayodhya on the occasion of the consecration of Ram temple," PM Modi wrote on X.

4000 Saints and 2500 eminent citizens will be present at the historic moment of Prana Pratishta of Shri Vigraha of Bhagwan Shri Ramlalla Sarkar at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya on 22 January 2024.

