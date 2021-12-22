Lookout Notice Against Former Punjab Minister Bikram Majithia In Drugs Case

Bikram Singh Majithia has been accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

A lookout notice has been issued against former minister of Punjab Bikram Singh Majithia, who was named in a police case yesterday over drug trafficking in the state yesterday. Police sources said Mr Majithia has apparently left for Rajasthan.

Congress's Navjot Singh Sidhu and other leaders have been demanding for long that a case be filed against Mr Majithia, a minister in Punjab's erstwhile Akali-BJP government, accusing him of involvement in the spiraling drug menace in the state.

The Punjab Police have booked Mr Majithia under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The First Information Report is based on a report by a Special Task Force to curb the drug menace in Punjab.

The STF report has already been submitted in the Punjab and Haryana High Court

The First Information Report in the case says Mr Majithia has been accused of knowingly allowing drug smuggling through the use of his property or conveyance, financing the distribution or sale of drugs and criminal conspiracy for smuggling narcotics.

Shiromani Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal has termed the registration of the case as the worst example of political vendetta.

"We have been airing our fears about such a vendetta. We will fight the injustice," he told reporters in Muktsar.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has said the case registered against Bikram Singh Majithia will not stand legal scrutiny as the government had not followed due process of law.

"This is a wrong case. I know this case very well. The investigation report of this case is sealed in the Punjab-Haryana High Court despite that, the case has been registered against Majithia just to take out political revenge. This system is wrong," he said.