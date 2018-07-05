'Look At My Face...': Biplab Deb After 4 Killed In Mob Attacks In Tripura

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb has embarrassed the BJP with his gaffes in the last few months.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb, whose gaffes, one after the other, embarrassed the BJP in the last few months, scored a big zero for his response on mob violence that swallowed four lives in the state.

Four men were killed in four separate mob attacks last week in Tripura, over rumours that kidnappers were out on streets hunting for children to sell their organs. Similar attacks were reported from Assam, Manipur, Maharashtra and Gujarat.

When Mr Deb was asked about his government's action plan to contain the menace of mob lynchings merely on suspicion spread through social media, he said, "Tripura mein ek anand ka leher chala hua hai. Aap bhi is leher ko upbhog kijiye. Aap ko anand aana chaiye... mera chehra dekhiye... mujhe kitni khushi ho rahi hai. yeh sarkar janta ka sarkar hai, janta action legi (I think that you all should think that today there is a wave of happiness in Tripura. You should also enjoy this happiness wave and you will also become happy. Look at my face, how happy I am. It's people's government and people will take action."

He was referring to the newly renamed Agartala airport as Maharaja Bir Bikram Manikya Kishore Airport, after the former king.

His nonchalance stunned the reporters who were expecting a promise of strict action against the attackers and a policy to counter the danger.

The rumours began when an 11-year-old boy, Purna Biswas, was found dead near his house in state capital Agartala on June 26. There was talk that his kidney had been cut out, and soon it made its way into a local newspaper.

In the next 48 hours, rumours fuelled four mob attacks in which four were killed.

Among those killed was Sukanta Chakraborty, who was thrashed, stripped and clubbed until he died. The mob was convinced he was out to kidnap children for the organ trade. Sukanta Chakraborty was in fact an artist hired by the police to spread awareness and caution people against fake news. He was travelling to villages with a policeman, who failed to stop the mob attack.

The 48-year-old chief minister had earlier triggered controversies when he said that "Internet and satellite communication existed during the Mahabharata era".

Then he questioned the crowning of Diana Hayden as Miss World in 1997, saying she was "not an Indian beauty like Aishwarya Rai".

The next blooper stated that mechanical engineers should not opt for civil services, but civil engineers should.

"Graduates shouldn't run after government jobs, they should start paan shop instead," also came out of his quiver.

He also suggested that young men should breed cows and explore a career in dairy.