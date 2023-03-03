'Lokayukta Is Independent': Karnataka Chief Minister After Raids On BJP MLA

Lokayukta was on duty after getting a complaint about the demand for a bribe. (File)

Reacting to raid conducted by the anti-corruption wing of Lokayukta at the house of BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa's son Prashant Madal, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai on Friday said that Lokayukta is independent, and let free and fair investigation happen.

"The reason behind restarting Lokayukta is to curb corruption in the state. In the Congress regime, many such cases were found but later it was closed. The anti-corruption wing Lokayukta is independent and lets free and fair investigation happen. There has to be an action against those who are guity," Chief Minister Bommai said.

"Our motive is to punish culprits, all details are with Lokayukta, whose money was that, where it comes from, everything must come out," he added.

"Earlier (during Congress regime) Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) closed many corruption cases and stopped investigations. Let everything be investigated and the truth come out, we will investigate all those cases," he added.

Earlier on Friday morning, the anti-corruption wing of Lokayukta raided the residence of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Madal Virupakshappa's son Prashant Madal and recovered Rs 6 crore cash.

On Thursday, Karnataka Lokayukta officers caught Virupakshappa's son while taking a bribe of Rs 40 lakh.

"The anti-corruption branch of Lokayukta yesterday caught Prashanth Madal, son of BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa while taking a bribe of Rs 40 lakh. Over Rs 1.7 crore in cash was recovered from his office," Karnataka Lokayukta said.

Lokayukta was on duty after getting a complaint about the demand for a bribe. Over Rs 1.7 crore cash was found at Prashanth Madal's office, Lokayukta officials said.

