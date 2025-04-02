"Like Mahatma Gandhi, I Tear This Bill": A Owaisi During Waqf Bill Debate

Asaduddin Owaisi, chief of AIMIM and the MP from Hyderabad, today held a symbolic protest against the Waqf Bill, citing the example of Mahatma Gandhi. Participating in the debate on the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha, Mr Owaisi had cited the example of Mahatma Gandhi while he was in South Africa.

"If you read history, you would see that he (Mahatma Gandhi) said about the laws of white South Africa, 'My conscience doesn't accept this' and he tore it up. Like Gandhi, I am also tearing up this law. This is unconstitutional. The BJP wants to create divisiveness in this country in the name of temples and mosques. I condemn this and I request you to accept the 10 amendments," he said.

His outburst was a response of sorts to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who, during the debate, had said, "A member even said the minorities won't even accept it. Who are you trying to scare? It's the parliament's law, everyone will follow and accept it".

Mr Owaisi was speaking towards the end of a marathon debate that had started at noon after the Waqf Amendment Bill was presented in parliament.

The Opposition had rallied against the bill and had been arguing their case without yielding ground to the government, which already has the numbers. Unlike other times, there have been no slogan-shouting, protests or walkouts.

The Opposition has contended that the bill is unconstitutional and violates the fundamental right to practice religion, Article 14, which guarantees equality before law and Article 15, which bars discrimination on basis of religion.

Senior Congress leader KC Venugopal has contended that Waqf Amendment Bill "is a dangerous, divisive law".

"I expected so many legislations to come during this period. For last several years, farmers have been on the street, they are demanding legal guarantees for MSP. But the Bill is not coming. Youngsters of this country are unemployed and in despair. So, the country expected legislation for drastic change for the youth of the country. But it didn't come...You can see the legislation that has been given priority by this government. This is to have only one agenda - to divide Bharat Mata in the name of religion," Mr Venugopal said.

Sections of the Muslim community have maintained that the amendments in the Waqf bill are geared to help the government gain control of the Waqf properties -- arguments the BJP speakers rubbished today.