Parliament Security Breach Amid Khalistani Terrorist's Attack Warning

Lok Sabha security breach: The two men carried yellow smoke canisters inside parliament.

The massive security breach at parliament took place on a day that Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun had threatened an attack. Investigations are yet to reveal a link between the two.

Pannun -- the US-based chief of extremist organisation Sikhs for Justice-- had threatened to attack the Indian Parliament "on or before December 13" -- the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack that left 15 people, including the five attackers, dead.

The Centre had responded saying while it does not want to give much credence to such threats, the matter has been taken up by the authorities concerned.

"We do take threats seriously," foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said when asked about the matter.

"We are caught in a bind here. I do not want to amplify or give too much credence to such extremists, who make threats and get a lot of coverage. On the other hand, we take this seriously and in this particular matter, we know we have taken up the matter with the US and Canadian authorities," he had said.

Pannun is a dual citizen of the US and Canada and Washington recently alleged an Indian link to a foiled plot to kill him on American soil.

The White House said the US is "treating a reported plot to kill a Sikh separatist on American soil with utmost seriousness" and has raised the issue with the Indian government "at the senior-most levels". New Delhi said it is investigating the matter.

On November 20, the National Investigation Agency filed a case against Pannun, accusing him of issuing social media messages that said people flying with Air India were in danger. He had also claimed that Air India would not be allowed to operate on November 19.

Days later, came his threat about parliament, after which the Delhi Police said they were on high alert.