PM Modi To Visit His Parliamentary Constituency Varanasi Today: LIVE Updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi today to thank the people for reposing their faith in him. BJP president Amit Shah will be accompanying him today. PM Modi is expected to visit the famous temple Kashi Vishwanath Temple at around 10 am.Three days before taking oath as the Prime Minister for a second consecutive term, PM Modi is scheduled to hold a five-kilometer-long roadshow in the constituency to celebrate his massive victory in the Lok Sabha elections and will address the BJP workers around 11 am. PM Modi defeated his Samajwadi Party (SP) rival Shalini Yadav by a margin of over 4.80 lakh votes in the Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi. The BJP, which had won 282 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, managed to increase its tally and notched up 303 seats in the 2019 elections.

Meanwhile, Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) president Prem Singh Tamang, popularly known as PS Golay, will take oath as the new chief minister of Sikkim today. The 51-year-old will be administered the oath of office by Governor Ganga Prasad at a function at Paljor Stadium at 10 am today. Some ministers are likely to be sworn in along with Mr Golay, who was elected as the leader of the SKM legislature party on Saturday night. The SKM, founded in 2013, won a slender majority in the 32-member Sikkim legislative assembly by bagging 17 seats against 15 won by the SDF.

Here are the LIVE Updates of PM Modi Visiting his constituency Varanasi: