PM Modi To Visit His Parliamentary Constituency Varanasi Today: LIVE Updates

PM Modi In Varanasi: Three days before taking oath as the Prime Minister for a second consecutive term, PM Modi will hold a roadshow in Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, and will address the BJP workers.

All India | Edited by | Updated: May 27, 2019 09:25 IST
PM Modi To Visit His Parliamentary Constituency Varanasi Today: LIVE Updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency today.

New Delhi: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi today to thank the people for reposing their faith in him. BJP president Amit Shah will be accompanying him today. PM Modi is expected to visit the famous temple Kashi Vishwanath Temple at around 10 am.Three days before taking oath as the Prime Minister for a second consecutive term, PM Modi is scheduled to hold a five-kilometer-long roadshow in the constituency to celebrate his massive victory in the Lok Sabha elections and will address the BJP workers around 11 am. PM Modi defeated his Samajwadi Party (SP) rival Shalini Yadav by a margin of over 4.80 lakh votes in the Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi. The BJP, which had won 282 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, managed to increase its tally and notched up 303 seats in the 2019 elections.

Meanwhile, Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) president Prem Singh Tamang, popularly known as PS Golay, will take oath as the new chief minister of Sikkim today. The 51-year-old will be administered the oath of office by Governor Ganga Prasad at a function at Paljor Stadium at 10 am today. Some ministers are likely to be sworn in along with Mr Golay, who was elected as the leader of the SKM legislature party on Saturday night. The SKM, founded in 2013, won a slender majority in the 32-member Sikkim legislative assembly by bagging 17 seats against 15 won by the SDF.

Here are the LIVE Updates of PM Modi Visiting his constituency Varanasi:


May 27, 2019
09:18 (IST)
After Kedarnath, PM Modi To Visit Kashi Vishwanath

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay obeisance at the Kashi Vishwanath temple today in Varanasi. PM Modi will later address a gathering of workers of his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). A large number of security, paramilitary and Special Protection Group personnel have been deployed in places where Modi will be visiting. Narendra Modi not only retained Varanasi, but also saw his victory margin increase by nearly 1 lakh votes as compared to the 2014 general elections. In a video message ahead of the May 19 polling, Modi had called himself a "Kashivasi" and termed the city his guiding spirit.

May 27, 2019
08:45 (IST)
Varanasi all decked up as preparations are underway as Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits his parliamentary constituency today.
May 27, 2019
07:56 (IST)
PS Golay To Take Oath As Sikkim's New Chief Minister  

Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) president Prem Singh Tamang, popularly known as PS Golay, will take oath as the new chief minister of Sikkim today.
May 27, 2019
07:54 (IST)
PM Modi In Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi today to thank the people for reposing their faith in him.
Results

Map

