Lok Sabha Proceedings Washed Out For Fourth Consecutive Day

The Lok Sabha failed to transact any legislative business for the fourth consecutive day today as members from parties, including NDA ally Telugu Desam Party, AIADMK and Trinamool Congress, continued their protests on various issues.Members from the TDP, AIADMK, TRS and TMC trooped into the Well, with many holding placards and raising slogans.While the TDP was demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh, the AIADMK sought immediate setting up of Cauvery River Management Board.AIADMK members were also seen holding placards of Dravidian movement founder Thanthai Periyar. Members from the TRS were demanding an increase in quota.Amid the noise, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal moved the Supplementary Demands for Grants seeking Parliament nod for additional cash spending of Rs 85,315 crore.As the House met for the day, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan extended greetings on International Women's Day being celebrated today and also read out a message.Soon after members from Trinamool Congress, Telugu Desam Party, TRS, YSR Congress and AIADMK trooped into the Well raising slogans.Members from opposition Congress, who have been protesting vociferously over the Rs 12,700 crore fraud at PNB, were also on their feet.TMC members also continued to press the government to respond on the fraud case in which Letters of Undertaking (LoU) were allegedly fraudulently issued by one branch of PNB to diamantaire Nirav Modi.Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar requested the Speaker to continue with the Question Hour."We are ready to discuss irregularities in the banking (sector)," the minister said.Under Rule 193, a discussion on alleged systemic irregularities in banking sector over the years and its impact on Indian economy was scheduled for today in the House.As the protests continued, Ms Mahajan adjourned the proceedings till noon and thereafter for the entire day.TDP leader and Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju was not present in the House even though it was the question day of the ministry. However, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha was present. Disappointed over the Centre not granting special status to Andhra Pradesh, the TDP had late last night announced that the party's two ministers -- Raju and YS Chowdary -- would resign from the central government.The protesting members were wearing stoles of their party colours. While TDP members were sporting yellow stoles and T- shirts with picture of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, those from TRS donned pink scarves. AIADMK members were wearing stoles in hues of white, black and red.