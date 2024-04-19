In Pics: From MK Stalin To Mohan Bhagwat, Leaders Vote In Lok Sabha Phase 1

Lok Sabha Polls: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat casts his vote in the first phase of Lok Sabha polls in Nagpur

Voting for the first phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections began today in 21 states and Union Territories. In the first of the seven-phase election, voting is being held for 102 seats.

Polling is underway for Lok Sabha seats in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry.

As polling is underway, several leaders, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, and senior Congress leader and former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram, have cast their votes in the first phase.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK Chief MK Stalin casts his vote in Chennai.

Congress leader P Chidambaram casts his vote at a polling booth in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat casts his vote in the first phase of Lok Sabha polls in Nagpur.

After casting his vote, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said everyone should vote for a strong India.

DMK's sitting MP and candidate from the Thoothukudi seat, K Kanimozhi, casts her vote at a polling booth in Chennai.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh casts his vote at a polling booth in Luwangsangbam Mamang Leikai, Imphal East.

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev casts his vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu.

Mizoram Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati casts his vote at a polling booth in Aizawl.

Union Minister and BJP candidate from Muzaffarnagar, Sanjeev Balyan, and his wife Sunita Balyan cast their votes at a polling booth in UP's Kutbi Kutba.

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and candidate from Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency, O Panneerselvam, casts his vote in Theni.

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Haridwar, casts his vote along with his family at a polling booth in Dehradun.

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy casts his vote at a polling booth in Delarshpet, Puducherry.

Union Minister and BJP candidate from Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency, Sarbananda Sonowal, casts his vote at a polling station in Dibrugarh.