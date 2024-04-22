Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Caste Census, MSP To Farmers Among NCP's Top Poll Promises

Mr Pawar said once the party is voted to power, it will demand a caste-based census.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar on Monday released his party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections, highlighting that it will support the demand for a caste-based census, an issue its ally BJP has been side-stepping.

Addressing a gathering here, the deputy chief minister said the NCP will also demand the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award, for the late former Maharashtra chief minister and defence minister Yashvantrao Chavan.

"Our party believes in the right to live as a human irrespective of caste, creed and religion. It believes in equality and unity. The NCP has faith in social reformer Sane Guruji's quote, 'The true religion is to offer love to the world.' We must bring the deprived and backward sections of society into the mainstream. We will demand for a caste-based census," the manifesto stated.

Mr Pawar said once the party is voted to power, it will demand a caste-based census.

The NCP's former ally, Congress, has been demanding a nationwide caste-based census, while the BJP has been finding ways to counter it.

The NCP is a constituent of the Mahayuti alliance comprising the Shiv Sena and the BJP.

The other demands of the party include getting semi-English status to Urdu medium schools in the state and a minimum support price for farm produce, he said.

The NCP chief also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's contribution to the country in the last ten years and his leadership.

"PM Modi's leadership will ensure our victory in the elections. There is no one from the opposition who can compete with him. He is the face of NDA," he said.

