Elections 2019: 'PM Modi's Government Sinking Ship, Even RSS Has Abandoned It': Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati today hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi again and called his government a "sinking ship". She also said the BJP's ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is deserting the ruling party.

"PM Modi's government is a sinking ship. The proof of this is that even the RSS has abandoned it," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister tweeted in Hindi.

"A pure PM who can run the country in accordance with welfare spirit of Constitution is needed," Mayawati said in a series of tweets.

Mayawati's sharp words come a day after her vitriolic attack on the Prime Minister, accusing him of "dramebaazi (playacting) with his love for Dalits" and also taunting him on his wife. Her comments has invited a strong reaction from Union Minister Arun Jaitley who said "she is unfit for public life".

Today, the BSP chief also took a jibe at temple visits by politicians, saying it has become a "fashion" for candidates contesting polls to offer prayers before elections. Mayawati, who isn't known for doing road shows, also pressed for the cost of such exercises to be included in candidates'' expenditure.

On Sunday, a full-scale war of words broke out between Mayawati and PM Modi over the gangrape of a Dalit girl in Rajasthan's Alwar. The Prime Minister accused the BSP chief of shedding "crocodile tears" and asked her to withdraw support to the Congress government in Rajasthan if she cared for Dalits.

Mayawati hit back, calling PM Modi's statements on the gangrape dirty politics" and demanded him to resign.

The PM has often raised the spectre of a weak and divided opposition in his campaign.

