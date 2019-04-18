69 Per Cent Polling In Three Chhattisgarh Constituencies In Second Phase

In six hypersensitive booths polling concluded at 3pm (File)

An average 69 per cent polling was recorded in three constituencies of Chhattisgarh where polling was held in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections on Thursday, an official said.

Voting was held in Kanker, Rajnandgaon and Mahasamund Lok Sabha seats, all having Maoist presence, the official said.

Voting ended in four Assembly segments - Antagarh, Keshkal, Bhanupratappur and Kanker - in the Kanker Lok Sabha constituency and Manpur-Mohla Assembly segment of Rajnandgaon parliamentary seat at 3 pm as per the schedule, he said.

In rest of the four Assembly segments - Sihawa, Sanjari- Balod, Daundilohara and Gunderdehi - of Kanker Lok Sabha seat andseven Assembly segments of the Rajnandgaon parliamentary seat, polling ended at 5 pm.

In six hypersensitive booths at Odh, Kamabhaundi, Amammora, Badegobra, Sahbinkachhar and Kodomali villages in the Mahasamund Lok Sabha constituency, polling concluded at 3 pm while in remaining areas of this seat, voters exercised their franchise till 5 pm, the official said.

Former chief minister Raman Singh, BJP candidate from Rajnandgaon Santosh Pandey, party's state chief Vikram Usendi, Congress leader and women and child development minister Anila Bhediya and other senior leaders cast votes in their respective areas, he said.

Except for the IED (improvised explosive device) blast triggered by Maoists in Mohla-Manpur Assembly segment of Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha constituency, no other untoward incident was reported in the areas where polling was held, the police said.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.