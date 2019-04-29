Lok Sabha Elections: Rahul Gandhi To Address Three Rallies In Madhya Pradesh On Tuesday

Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday will address three public meetings in the Bundelkhand region of Madhya Pradesh.

The meetings will be held in Tikamgarh, Damoh and Khajuraho Lok Sabha seats, all currently held by the BJP. Sagar is the fourth Lok Sabha seat in Bundelkhand, an impoverished region of the state.

"Rahul ji will first address a public meeting at noon in Jatara in Tikamgarh Lok Sabha seat. He will then hold election rallies at Patharia in Damoh parliamentary constituency around 1.45 pm and at Amanganj in Khajuraho Lok Sabha seat around 4.15 pm," MP Congress spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta told PTI Monday.

The Congress, which unseated the BJP in the 2018 Assembly polls, is hopeful of opening its account in the region this time, said party functionaries.

In April 2008, Gandhi had visited Bundelkhand's remote Tapriyan village in Tikamgarh district and spent the night in a tribal's thatched-roof house devoid of basis amenities.

He then got the Centre to announce an economic package for the upliftment of Bundelkhand region.

However, it did not have the desired political effect as the Congress drew a blank in this region in the 2009 and 2014 general elections. Tikamgarh, Damoh and Khajuraho go to polls on May 6.



